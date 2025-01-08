Valerie Holden Inspires Transformation in #1 International Best Selling Book, The Call Within

Valerie Holden shares her path from law enforcement to spiritual coaching, guiding others to clarity and empowerment in best-seller The Call Within.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Changing Energy proudly announces that Valerie Holden, founder of St. George Hypnosis Center and creator of the transformational Bossy Woo™ program, has become a #1 international best selling author in the book, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation. Officially a best-seller in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK as of January 4, 2025, this compelling anthology features 52 authors sharing stories of resilience, healing, and personal growth. Proceeds from the book launch support Brighter Healing Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing holistic wellness resources to those in need.Valerie’s chapter, The Search for Meaning: My Journey from Law Enforcement to Spiritual Coaching, recounts her remarkable transformation from police officer to spiritual coach and healer. After more than 20 years in law enforcement, Valerie found herself searching for a deeper sense of purpose and fulfillment. Her story is a testament to the power of listening to one’s intuition and embracing the path of self-discovery.“It’s easy to feel like something’s missing, even when everything looks good on the outside,” shares Valerie. “I spent years looking for answers through courses and certifications, but it wasn’t until I trusted my intuition and stepped into my truth that everything began to shift. I hope my story reminds others that they already have everything they need within them.”Valerie’s passion for guiding others led her to develop the Bossy Woo™ program—a unique blend of practical coaching, hypnosis, chakra balancing, and sound healing designed to empower women to gain clarity, confidence, and courage. Through Bossy Woo™, Valerie helps clients reconnect with their inner wisdom, break through limiting beliefs, and create lives they truly love.Her chapter in The Call Within highlights key moments along her path to healing, including a profound spiritual reading that shifted her perspective and reinforced her belief in divine guidance. It also shares the pivotal moment when she trusted her intuition during a hypnosis session, unknowingly removing herself from a potentially harmful situation.Clients consistently praise Valerie’s compassionate approach and transformative results. As Teresa S. shares, "Love this place and Valerie. She is top-notch, not sure where I would be without her help, but thanks to her, I am a better version of myself. I had to take the first step, of course, and reach out—and I am so glad I did! I am excited to live a better life and experience what my happier future holds for me. Now that the chains are gone that restricted so much of me, I feel freer than I ever have! Thank you, Valerie."Since retiring from law enforcement, Valerie has dedicated her life to helping others uncover their true purpose and step into their power. Through one-on-one sessions, group workshops, and her signature Bossy Woo™ program, she provides clients with the tools they need to cultivate meaningful, lasting change.In addition to her coaching and hypnosis practice, Valerie is a sought-after speaker for community organizations and government agencies, bringing her unique perspective to audiences eager to embrace personal growth and empowerment.About Valerie Holden:Valerie Holden is the founder of St. George Hypnosis Center and the visionary behind Bossy Woo™. A former police officer with over 20 years of experience, Valerie blends practical strategies with spiritual insights to guide her clients through powerful transformations. Certified in hypnosis, Reiki, sound healing, and chakra balancing, Valerie empowers women to create lasting change and live with clarity, confidence, and courage.

