Extreme Cold Expected to Impact State This Week

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to take precautions as extreme cold temperatures and gusty winds this week will bring an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Very cold overnight temperatures can be expected across the state through Thursday with the coldest temperatures expected in the North Country. Overnight “feels like” temperatures of -30 to -20ºF are likely in the North Country with the Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Central New York, Western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier Regions expecting “feels-like” temperatures of -20F to 0ºF. New York City and Long Island Will experience “feels-like” temperatures of 1 to 14º.

“As extreme cold temperatures move into our state over the coming days, I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe,” Governor Hochul said. “These conditions pose an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and my administration is mobilizing State resources to help respond as needed.”

For most of the state, minimum temperatures normally range between 8 to 20ºF for this time of year, while the Adirondacks typically see temperatures slightly lower, ranging between 4 to 10ºF and the coastal regions generally experiencing slightly warmer temperatures ranging between 18 to 26ºF.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of the North Country through Wednesday. Gusty winds could cause periods of blowing snow, low visibility and some power outages. Scattered snow showers are possible throughout the week in parts of the North Country, Central New York and Western New York Regions. A widespread 1-3 inches of snow is expected with highest accumulations in Central New York and the North Country where snowfall totals of up to ten inches are possible and higher accumulations possible in Western New York. Blustery, cold conditions combined with snowfall will increase the risk of blowing snow on roadways. Another winter storm is expected to pass near New York State this weekend with the potential to bring snow, gusty winds and some rain to portions of the state, mainly on Saturday.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to “NY-Alert” at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Home Energy Assistance Program

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide up to $996 in heating assistance to eligible households. HEAP benefits are also available to eligible homeowners and renters depending on their income levels, household size and how they heat their homes. A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,390 — or an annual gross income of $76,681 — and still qualify for benefits.

Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season and could also be eligible for up to two Emergency HEAP benefits if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off. New Yorkers can apply at ny.gov/heat. Applications for assistance are also accepted at local departments of social services and can be submitted through the mail or in person. Additionally, older adults needing assistance with HEAP applications can contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871. Residents can apply for Emergency HEAP benefits by contacting their local HEAP contact.

Code Blue

Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equals less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended.

Warming Centers

Warming centers will be available in communities as needed and individuals are urged to contact their local governments to find one near them.

Avoiding Frostbite and Hypothermia

The New York State Department of Health advises New Yorkers to prevent serious injury and dangerous health complications that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Cold Weather tips from the Department of Health can be found here; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia can be found here; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning can be found here; information on the proper use of generators can be found here; safe winter driving tips can be found here.

Working in the Cold

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

More Information on best practices for working in cold weather can be found here.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts statewide and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State. Agency staff will track utilities' work and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including sawyers and first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow and high winds.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush and mud including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exists.

While there is ice present on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.