West Virginia Department of Health Urges Residents to Prioritize Snow Shoveling Safety

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is urging residents to take extra precautions and prioritize safety when shoveling snow and performing other outside activities following an inclement weather event.​



“It’s so important to dress warm to prevent hypothermia when outside but that’s not the only concern,” explained Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health. “While we think of battling a red nose, cold fingers, or numb feet when outside, we must also be mindful of all the weather-related dangers in these situations. What we can’t see is that colder temperatures make the heart work harder to keep the body’s temperature up. We are urging anyone who is planning on working outside over the next few days to take precaution to protect themselves and their health.”





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that an estimated 100 people die each year from shoveling snow. Those with high blood pressure of heart disease are at an elevated risk of heart attack when performing strenuous exercise. The CDC suggests taking the following steps before shoveling snow in cold weather to prioritize health and safety.





​Check the weather, temperature, and wind chill before setting foot outside.

Dress in layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Use the right tool and the proper technique. Choose a shovel with a small, plastic blade as it will weigh less than a shovel with a metal blade.

Use a proper shoveling technique to reduce strain on the body.



Don’t overdo it. Take breaks to catch your breath and drink water.

Try pushing the snow rather than lifting and throwing it.

Know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, is a dangerous condition that can occur when a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures. Symptoms in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech, and drowsiness. Seek immediate medical attention if a person’s temperature is below 95° F.





According to the CDC, signs of a heart attack may include chest discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain. Discomfort in arms, neck, jaw, or stomach may also signal a heart attack. Additional symptoms include shortness of breath, breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, or light-headedness.





Call 911 immediately if someone is suspected of having a heart attack.





The following methods are recommended by the CDC to aid those who are experiencing a drop in body temperature and cannot get medical help right away.



