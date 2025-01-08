Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Salim Benabbes to Lead Growth and Innovation

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Announces Appointment of Salim Benabbes to Support Global Growth StrategyBalfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Salim Benabbes to support the next phase of the firm's global growth strategy. Salim brings extensive expertise in wealth management, corporate finance, and fintech innovation, along with proven experience in managing financial operations and driving strategic initiatives.As Co-founder and CEO of Yieldy, a Paris-based wealthtech company, Salim played a key role in expanding its client base to over 5,000 and managing more than €10 million in assets. His background in building scalable fintech solutions and his strong foundation in wealth management and corporate finance align with Balfour Capital Group's long-term vision.Salim's prior roles include serving as Director and Chief Financial Officer at Aldar Group in Dubai from 2015 to 2020, where he focused on financial planning, risk management, and corporate governance. He also held positions in M&A and corporate advisory, including Vice President at Corporate Finance International and Senior Associate at Gulf One Investment Bank. Earlier in his career, Salim worked as an Analyst at Lazard Bank, a global financial advisory and asset management firm.Salim holds an Entrepreneurship Certificate from HEC Paris and a Master’s in Financial and Economic Engineering from Paris Dauphine University. These academic credentials further reinforce his expertise and leadership capabilities.Balfour Capital Group currently manages over $400 million in assets under management (AUM) and is committed to delivering exceptional financial services to clients globally. With Salim joining the leadership team, the firm aims to strengthen its ability to provide innovative and client-focused advisory solutions.Salim will collaborate with Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer, and Johan Boos, Division Head of Europe, to advance strategic initiatives and reinforce Balfour Capital Group's position as a leader in financial services and innovation.Balfour Capital Group looks forward to the contributions of Salim Benabbes and the continued leadership of Steve Alain Lawrence and Johan Boos as the firm continues to grow and serve its clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.