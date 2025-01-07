U.S. Industrial Machinery Names Preston Gordon new President and CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Industrial Machinery , a leader in high-quality industrial metalworking machinery since 1986, is proud to announce a change in ownership. Preston Gordon, who has been an integral part of the company's success since 2021 as Chief Operations Officer, has acquired the company from the previous owner, Greg Meadows. Gordon's exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the company's mission during his tenure as COO have been instrumental in the company's growth. In his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Gordon is committed to furthering the company's potential and leading it into a new era of success."Preston has a strong track record of leadership within our organization and a deep understanding of our mission to provide quality, affordability, and guidance to our customers," said Greg Meadows, former owner and president at U.S. Industrial Machinery. "His vision and expertise will be instrumental as the company continues to meet the evolving needs of the manufacturing industry."Gordon's strategic insight and dedication to innovation make him the ideal leader to steer U.S. Industrial Machinery toward continued growth and success. During his tenure as COO, Gordon was pivotal in optimizing operational efficiencies and exceeding customer service expectations, reinforcing the company's reputation in the manufacturing industry.U.S. Industrial Machinery has a long history of supplying the best value metalworking machinery to businesses across the United States and internationally. With a 40,000-square-foot facility in Memphis, Tennessee, the company ensures each machine is meticulously tested and calibrated to meet rigorous standards. This dedication to quality and support underscores the company's commitment to providing reliable machinery backed by a one-year warranty and lifetime technical support."Our goal at U.S. Industrial Machinery has always been to provide quality machinery at the most competitive and affordable prices while maintaining our commitment to unmatched post-sale customer support," said Gordon. I am honored to step into this role and lead our talented team as we continue to foster and strengthen our customer-focused approach."Under Gordon's leadership, U.S. Industrial Machinery will continue its commitment to customer service excellence. The company will continue to offer a comprehensive suite of support services, including a 5,000-square-foot warehouse dedicated to replacement parts and a team of field technicians available for on-site support and training.For more information about U.S. Industrial Machinery and its offerings, visit [ https://www.usindustrial.com/ ].About U.S. Industrial Machinery:Founded in 1986, U.S. Industrial Machinery is dedicated to meeting the machine tool needs of companies, trade schools, municipalities, and U.S. Armed Services throughout the United States and internationally. Focusing on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers industry-leading machinery and unparalleled post-sale support.

