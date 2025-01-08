Luxe 2025: Trip Concierge Releases Luxury Travel Trends Report

10th Anniversary Report

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Trip Concierge unveiled Luxe 2025, the annual customer-driven outlook for what’s motivating luxury travelers and where they will travel in the coming year. ‍Trip Concierge analyzed first-party travel data, insights and surveys from our luxury travelers to highlight the five noteworthy travel trends for 2025 that include Hyper Personalization, Pursuing Calm, Switching it Up, Trusting Experts to create surprise itineraries and Technology Avoidance.‍‍“Trip Concierge, now in its 10th year, has always been about brilliant customer service, building exciting journeys and reducing the stress and anxiety around travel bookings. The Luxe report is our comprehensive industry guide to identify luxury trends and how our partners are meeting those needs” said Thomas Schneider, CEO of Trip Concierge Group. “We hope our insights as a leader in luxury travel around the world are valuable to trendsetters and our many supplier partners.”The Full Report is available at https://www.tripconcierge.co/articles/luxe2025 About Trip ConciergeAs the premier luxury travel agency, Trip Concierge specializes in creating tailor-made vacations that cater to the discerning traveler. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the agency delivers transformative travel experiences defined by exclusivity, comfort, and sophistication. Trip Concierge is an independent affiliate of Nexion Canada, a subsidiary of Internova owned by private equity firm Certares, one of the largest travel conglomerates in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.