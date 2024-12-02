Trip Concierge Brings Its Luxury Travel Expertise to Canada

Setting New Canadian Standard in Bespoke Luxury Travel

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trip Concierge , one of the world’s leading luxury travel agencies, with offices in Miami, New York, London and Monaco proudly announces the opening of its first Canadian office in Toronto, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. Known for crafting bespoke vacations tailored to the unique desires of its luxury clients, Trip Concierge continues to redefine luxury travel experiences worldwide.Trip Concierge offers its guests privileged access to a selection of renowned and unique properties and a global network of luxury tour providers. As well as perks at over 2,500 premier luxury hotels, including benefits such as early check-in, late check-out, and complimentary room upgrades. Elevating every journey into an unforgettable experience . The Toronto office will serve as a hub for designing highly personalized travel itineraries, offering access to unique destinations, exclusive accommodations, and one-of-a-kind experiences across the globe."We are thrilled to establish a presence in Toronto. Canadian’s deserve better travel experiences than just having to pick a mediocre vacation package from the existing providers," said Thomas Schneider, global CEO of Trip Concierge Group. "For a standard package, go with typical Canadian tour operators. For a truly unforgettable experience, let us bring your dream trip to life."To lead its Toronto office, the company has appointed Ms. Sophia Massari as Head of Canadian Operations. With a distinguished background as founding investor of Trip Concierge, and a passion for curating exceptional journeys, Ms. Massari will bring unparalleled expertise and vision to the role.For more information or to begin planning your bespoke journey, visit www.tripconcierge.co or contact us at 1-800-503-8173.About Trip ConciergeAs the premier luxury travel agency, Trip Concierge specializes in creating tailor-made vacations that cater to the discerning traveler. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the agency delivers transformative travel experiences defined by exclusivity, comfort, and sophistication. Trip Concierge is an independent affiliate of Nexion Canada, a subsidiary of Internova owned by private equity firm Certares, one of the largest travel conglomerates in the world.

