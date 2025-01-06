ALJ Hope Hogan was appointed by Governor Kelly Armstrong as the new director of the Office of Administrative Hearings, effective January 4, 2025. Prior to her appointment, Judge Hogan served as a full-time administrative law judge since November 2018.
ALJ Hogan succeeds Tim Dawson, who retired on January 3, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Hope Hogan Appointed Office of Administrative Hearings Director
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.