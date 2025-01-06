NEBRASKA, January 6 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Announces Jewel Rodgers as Nebraska State Poet

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen designated Jewel Rodgers of Omaha as Nebraska’s new state poet. Her work, along with that from three other finalists, was advanced to the Governor for his review and selection. In her letter of consideration, Rodgers said she hoped to use her role as state poet to expand on her experiences using the spoken word to make poetry accessible and relevant to all Nebraskans.

“Jewel has received numerous honors and awards for her presentations. As someone who excels at speaking, as well as writing, she will be a great ambassador for Nebraska in the role of state poet,” said Gov. Pillen. “Jewel joins the ranks of other notable writers and poets from Nebraska who have distinguished themselves and inspired future generations through their creativity.”

Rodgers follows a relatively short line of designated state poets, which began with John G. Neihardt becoming the Nebraska poet laureate in 1921 through passage of a legislative resolution. State poets appointed by governors have included William C. Kloefkorn (1982), Twyla M. Hansen (2013) and Matt Mason, who was named in 2019.

The selection process is coordinated through the Nebraska Arts Council, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Library Commission. A committee oversees the criteria, submission requirements and selection procedure, from which finalists are selected and interviewed.

The state poet serves a five-year renewable term as an advocate for poetry, literacy and literature in Nebraska. Duties include giving public presentations and readings, leading workshops and discussions, and providing outreach in schools, libraries, literary festivals and other venues in communities throughout Nebraska. The person must be a full-time resident for at least three years prior to the application deadline and must remain a resident while serving as state poet. They must demonstrate not only professional success as a poet, but also community service in advancing poetry in Nebraska and an ability to interact effectively with an audience.

Rodgers has been a spoken word poet for more than a decade and has performed in schools, festivals, community settings, conferences, public events and other venues. She has written and performed for the city of Omaha, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), University of Nebraska – Omaha (UNO) and upon request for public officials like Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Congressman Don Bacon and Gov. Pillen.

Rodgers has been a three-time Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards nominee for best performance, and a three-time TEDx speaker. She has received numerous accolades, including being a 2022 Union for Contemporary Art Fellow, a 2023 Andy Warhol Populus Fund Grantee, and a 2024 finalist in the Blackberry Peach Poetry Slam. She is also a teaching artist with the Nebraska Writers Collective and cohosts the Nebraska Poetry Society’s monthly Vocal Fry Open Mic. Some of her works include, Impossible Ain’t Nothin’, King’s Legacy and They Love You.

“To me, this appointment is not about being the best poet there ever was, but rather, expanding where, how and to whom poetry can matter,” said Rodgers.

She said she has three key initiatives: education through poetry, increasing access to diverse communities and nurturing more Nebraska writers.

“The three initiatives I aim to achieve during my tenure will expand Nebraska’s proximity to poetry while showcasing and elevating our talented multi-generational Nebraska poets,” added Rodgers.

Rodgers received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL). She has a master’s degree in real estate development from New York University.

Rodgers will be installed as the Nebraska State Poet during a ceremony to be announced at a future date.

