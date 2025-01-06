Submit Release
Baxter alerts providers to potential high-risk issues with devices 

The Food and Drug Administration Dec. 31 released an alert highlighting a Baxter letter that recommended health care providers not use certain lots of Solution Sets with Duo-Vent Spikes due to a potentially high-risk issue. Baxter reported that some affected products were incorrectly assembled with inverted slide clamps.  

The affected products include:  
•    Solution Set with Duo-Vent Spike, lot DR24C22079, expiration March 24, 2026, and lot DR24H23086, expiration Aug. 26, 2026. 
•    Clearlink System Solution Set with Duo-Vent Spike, lot DR24C15109, expiration March 16, 2026. 
•    Continu-Flo Solution Set with Duo-Vent Spike, 2 Luer Activated Valves, Male Luer Lock Adapter with Retractable Collar, lot DR24B21017, expiration Feb. 28, 2026. 

