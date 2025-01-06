Submit Release
AHA podcast: Effective Strategies to Combat Burnout and Promote Wellness in Health Care — Insights from Corewell Health 

In this conversation, Kristin Jacob, M.D., medical director of the Office of Physician and APP Fulfillment at Corewell Health West, discusses the organization’s foundation for well-being strategies, the successes they’ve had in reducing provider burnout and the vital importance of “change agents” to propel the work forward. LISTEN NOW 

