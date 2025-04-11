Submit Release
CMS releases agenda for new administrator Mehmet Oz 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services April 10 released key priorities for new CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, who was confirmed to the position April 3. They include implementing the Trump administration’s Feb. 25 executive order on improving and increasing enforcement of existing hospital and insurer price transparency requirements. Other priorities include holding providers accountable for health outcomes, streamlining access to life-saving treatments, fostering prevention and chronic disease treatment and stopping wasteful spending, fraud and abuse. 

