CMS releases agenda for new administrator Mehmet Oz 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services April 10 released key priorities for new CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, who was confirmed to the position April 3. They include implementing the Trump administration’s Feb. 25 executive order on improving and increasing enforcement of existing hospital and insurer price transparency requirements. Other priorities include holding providers accountable for health outcomes, streamlining access to life-saving treatments, fostering prevention and chronic disease treatment and stopping wasteful spending, fraud and abuse.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.