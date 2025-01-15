AdSkate Introduces AI-Powered Cultural Analysis Tool for Advertising

AdSkate's Diversity Analysis

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the advertising landscape evolves, brands are increasingly seeking to create more inclusive and culturally authentic content. With consumer expectations for authenticity at an all-time high, Pittsburgh ad tech company AdSkate has unveiled its AI-driven “Diversity Analysis Score,” leveraging a proprietary large language model (LLM) to evaluate and enhance the cultural resonance of advertising campaigns.This innovative tool addresses a pressing challenge: while traditional demographic targeting segments audiences by age, gender, or income, it often overlooks the intricate cultural nuances that shape how messages are received. As display, video, and especially CTV (Connected TV) advertising become more prominent, brands must go beyond basic demographics to align their messaging with the lived experiences of diverse audiences.“Traditional demographic targeting often misses the subtle nuances of cultural representation,” said Shreyas Venugopalan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AdSkate. “Our AI-driven tool delves into the deeper cultural elements of ad creative, helping brands move beyond surface-level diversity to build meaningful connections.”The Diversity Analysis Score systematically assesses advertising creative across multiple cultural dimensions, such as language, tone, imagery, and symbolism. This allows brands to annotate their messaging to better align with specific demographics and cultural groups. By offering detailed insights and actionable recommendations, the tool helps advertisers not only identify potential cultural gaps but also optimize their campaigns for authenticity and resonance.An additional benefit of AdSkate’s technology is its customizable AI model, which can be trained to resonate with specific audience segments. This adaptability allows clients—including agencies, brands, and platforms—to create tailored models that deeply understand the unique preferences and cultural nuances of their target audiences. By automating this process, advertisers can eliminate the need for specialized analysts to manually evaluate whether creative content aligns with specific audience types.“What sets this tool apart is its focus on solutions rather than just analysis,” noted Akaash Ramakrishnan, CEO and Co-Founder of AdSkate. “With the ability to train AI models for specific audiences, our clients can achieve highly personalized campaigns without the overhead of building internal expertise, ensuring they connect meaningfully with their audience.”This capability is becoming increasingly vital in today’s advertising ecosystem. In the competitive space of CTV and video advertising, where personalization and relevance are key drivers of performance, brands that can authentically connect with their audience are seeing higher engagement and stronger brand loyalty. Early adopters of the Diversity Analysis Score report significant improvements in campaign performance, particularly in multicultural markets, as they fine-tune their messaging to align with cultural sensitivities and expectations.The launch of the Diversity Analysis Score represents a significant step forward in AdSkate’s mission to transform digital advertising through AI-powered solutions. By combining cultural intelligence with cutting-edge machine learning capabilities, the company empowers brands to navigate the complexities of creating inclusive, respectful, and effective campaigns that stand out in today’s crowded advertising landscape.About AdSkateFounded in 2020, AdSkate is an AI-powered creative optimization platform dedicated to helping brands produce high-impact advertising. With roots at Carnegie Mellon University and deep expertise in digital advertising, AdSkate enables companies to optimize their ad creatives through data-driven insights. By focusing on cultural relevance, emotional impact, and attention science, AdSkate is redefining the way brands approach digital advertising to achieve better results, faster.For more information, visit www.AdSkate.com

