AdSkate Addresses Ad Fatigue with New AI Attention Score

AdSkate aims to streamline digital advertising through AI-powered creative optimization.

Our goal is to demonstrate that creative quality is a critical factor in campaign success” — Shreyas Venugopalan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdSkate , an ad tech company based out of Pittsburgh, has introduced its AI-powered "Attention Score", a new tool designed to help brands enhance advertising campaigns and tackle the growing challenge of ad fatigue.The launch comes as marketers struggle to capture and retain consumer attention in an increasingly overcrowded digital landscape. AdSkate's "Attention Score" takes a data-driven approach to evaluating and improving ad performance, offering valuable insights into creative effectiveness and audience engagement."Capturing consumer attention has never been more challenging," said Akaash Ramakrishnan, CEO and Co-Founder of AdSkate. "Our AI Attention Score provide brands with a deeper understanding of what resonates with their audience, offering a fresh perspective on creative development and ad strategy."The metric is particularly valuable in understanding the "wear-out effect" of advertisements—a phenomenon where viewer attention decreases as exposure to an ad increases. Using the "Attention Score", advertisers can determine when an ad may be reaching its saturation point with its target audience. The technology makes it possible to quickly identify which ad versions are more effective in attracting and retaining viewer interest, enabling advertisers to optimize ad placements and content strategies.As consumers increasingly experience ad fatigue, engagement with brand messaging continues to decline. Marketers are seeking strategic solutions that deliver data-driven insights to create more compelling and targeted advertising campaigns capable of standing out in a crowded market."Our goal is to demonstrate that creative quality is a critical factor in campaign success," said Shreyas Venugopalan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "The AI Attention Score provide a clear, quantifiable pathway to designing more consumer-focused advertising."Unlike traditional advertising metrics that primarily measure viewership, the "Attention Score" analyzes ad performance over time. This approach allows brands to pinpoint key moments of audience engagement and identify signs of potential ad saturation. The actionable insights empower brands to refine their creative strategies, manage campaigns more effectively, and develop ads that truly connect with their target audiences.###About AdSkateFounded in 2020, AdSkate is an AI-powered creative optimization platform that helps brands create high-impact ads. With roots in Carnegie Mellon University and fueled by years of expertise in digital advertising, AdSkate enables companies to optimize their ad creatives through data-driven insights. By focusing on cultural relevance, emotional impact, and attention science, AdSkate is redefining how brands approach digital advertising and helping them achieve better results, faster.For more information, visit www.AdSkate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.