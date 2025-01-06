Submit Release
Deceased driver located on US-89 in Mt. Pleasant

On Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 10:00 am, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash on US 89 near 900 South. The MPPD Officer arrived at approximately 10:05 am and found a vehicle that went off the road to the right and went through a fence on the property of an auto parts store. The driver was slumped against the passenger door and was unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were administered, but the individual was deceased. The 68-year-old male driver was the only occupant. The crash appeared to be low-speed and not consistent with energy to result in a death. Initial investigation shows that the driver appears to have had a medical issue which led to the minor damage crash. There are no indications of foul play. This incident is currently under investigation. Utah Highway Patrol – Section 10 is investigating the crash/medical incident at the request of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

