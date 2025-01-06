Submit Release
EnerGeo Alliance opposes President Biden’s decision to block oil and gas exploration and development in the U.S.

Continued exploration and innovation are key for balancing environmental needs and sustainable energy development. Restricting access to these resources could threaten energy security and economic stability.

Houston, TX, U.S., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerGeo Alliance vehemently opposes President Biden's decision to block oil and gas exploration and development across over 625 million acres of federal waters.  

This ban is a short-sighted move that undermines America’s ability to meet future energy needs. We cannot ignore the fact that more exploration of natural gas and petroleum is needed to ensure a stable and balanced energy mix for the country.  

“The Gulf of Mexico, in particular, plays a crucial role in America’s energy production and is a critical source of supply for global allies, and restricting access to these resources could harm the nation’s energy security and economic stability – says Nikki Martin, EnerGeo President & CEO - Continued exploration and innovation are crucial for addressing both environmental and energy demands in a way that ensures long-term sustainability and balance.”   

Exploration bans are nothing short of politically expedient; with this eleventh-hour decision, the Administration is prioritizing temporary praise from its supporters over the long-term consequences for which it will never have to be held accountable. 

About EnerGeo Alliance 
Founded in 1971, EnerGeo Alliance is a global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. The EnerGeo Alliance and its member companies span more than 50 countries, and together, unify to open the gateway to the safe discovery, development, and delivery of mainstay sources of energy, alternative energy and low-carbon energy solutions that meet our growing world’s needs. 


