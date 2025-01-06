VADOC Releases New Video Highlighting That “Recovery is Possible” for Inmates Facing ...

Agency News

Agency News January 06, 2025

A new and powerful Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) video spotlights the importance of VADOC inmates taking advantage of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) services while in state custody.

“Recovery is Possible,” produced for the VADOC by Bookend Creative, shares testimonials from current and former inmates, Peer Recovery Specialists, and SUD treatment specialists at the VADOC. The video also details the comprehensive approach the VADOC takes to address SUD.

The “Recovery is Possible” video will be screened to all new inmates at intake and will be available for the entire inmate population. The recovery messages shared within the video are also important to hear for people in the community struggling with SUD.

“I encourage everyone to watch this impactful video,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our Department continues to address Substance Use Disorder head-on through our innovative SUD services. Powerful testimonials like the ones shared in ‘Recovery is Possible’ can hopefully remind people everywhere, not just in our facilities, that there is hope for a brighter future.”

Watch the full video on the VADOC’s YouTube channel.

Full funding support for this project was provided by the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.