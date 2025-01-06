Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,790 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Christmas congratulations to Azerbaijan's Christian community

AZERBAIJAN, January 6 - 06 January 2025, 21:10

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official social media pages on the occasion of Christmas.

"I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas! On this bright holiday, I express my solidarity with all your good intentions, and wish each of you the best health, endless love, joyful days and a happy future! May the Almighty God accept all your prayers!"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Christmas congratulations to Azerbaijan's Christian community

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more