First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Christmas congratulations to Azerbaijan's Christian community

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official social media pages on the occasion of Christmas.

"I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas! On this bright holiday, I express my solidarity with all your good intentions, and wish each of you the best health, endless love, joyful days and a happy future! May the Almighty God accept all your prayers!"