Retired Supreme Court of Missouri Judge John Holstein dies





6 January 2025





“My colleagues at the Supreme Court of Missouri and I are saddened by the loss of Judge Holstein,” Chief Justice Mary R. Russell said. “As a treasured member of the judiciary, he exemplified integrity, and his leadership was steady and dignified. He leaves a remarkable legacy of service, not only as a judge but also as a beacon of hope for the vulnerable and as a steadfast advocate for the welfare of children. Judge Holstein’s dedication to public service and legal education has inspired countless individuals to pursue the noble path of justice. Personally, I was fortunate to be the beneficiary of his kindness and advice when I joined this Court. My colleagues and I offer our deepest sympathies to his entire family.”





Holsten retired from the Court in March 2002 after nearly 27 years of judicial service at every level of the state’s court system.





He was a trial judge for 12 years, beginning as a magistrate and probate judge in 1975 in Howell County. In 1978, he was elected associate circuit judge in Howell County. Four years later, he was elected circuit judge of the 37th Judicial Circuit (which then included Carter, Howell, Oregon and Shannon counties). As the circuit’s sole circuit judge, he also served as presiding judge. During his time as a trial judge, Holstein presided over a wide range of cases, from traffic tickets and small claims disputes to capital murder cases and civil cases with millions of dollars in dispute.





In 1987, then-Governor John Ashcroft appointed Holstein to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, where he served as chief judge from 1988 to 1989. In October 1989, Ashcroft appointed Holstein to the Supreme Court of Missouri. In November 1990, Missouri voters retained Holstein in office for a 12-year term. He served as Missouri’s chief justice from July 1995 through June 1997. During his time as an appellate judge, Holstein participated in more than 1,500 reported cases and wrote approximately 300 majority or separate opinions. He was known on the Court for his insight into difficult issues of legal procedure and substantive law gained through his wealth of experience.





At the time he announced his judicial retirement, Holstein said, “It has been a great honor to serve the people of Missouri. ... I have only two goals for the future: the first is to find an area of the law where there is a need and try to fill it; the second is to remain active in continuing to build the professionalism of Missouri attorneys. I’ve been blessed by my association with the excellent lawyers and great judges of this state. I want that to continue.”





Born January 10, 1945, in Springfield, Holstein was raised in Springfield, graduating in 1963 from Parkview High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1967 from what was then Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield. He earned his law degree three years later from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. While serving on the Court, Holstein earned his master’s in letters of law in 1996 from the University of Virginia.





Commissioned in 1969, Holstein also served his country on active duty in the United States Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. At the time he retired from the military in 1997, he held the rank of lieutenant colonel.





Holstein began his legal career in 1970 at the West Plains law firm of Moore and Brill. While in private practice, he also served as the city of Mountain View from 1972 to 1975 and taught business law at Southwest Missouri State University from 1974 to 1975, when he was appointed probate and ex officio magistrate judge.





During his judicial career, Holstein served as a member of the judiciary’s circuit court budget committee, state judicial records committee and legislative steering committee. He chaired the Court’s task force on abused and neglected children as well as its critical issues committee. As chief justice, he also chaired the Appellate Judicial Commission and the executive council of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges.





After his judicial retirement, Holstein returned to the private practice of law with the Springfield firm Shughart, Thompson & Kilroy (now Polsinelli). From 2015 to 2023, he focused his work on mediation and arbitration, providing alternative dispute resolution for legal issues, and was a member of The National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals for arbitrators and mediators. He was active in the community as well, including serving as a founding member and chairperson of the Central States Judicial Council on Child Support Enforcement and helping to raise funds for Legal Services of Southwest Missouri.





Throughout his distinguished legal career, Holstein received many accolades, including an outstanding alumni award from Southwest Missouri State University; the Benjamin Cardozo Award from the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; a distinguished attorney award from the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association; and The Missouri Bar Foundation’s Spurgeon Smithson Award, which recognizes “outstanding service toward the increase and diffusion of justice.”





Holstein is survived by his wife of more than 57 years, the former Mary Brummel; their three daughters and sons-in-law; and 12 grandchildren.





A celebration of Holstein’s life is scheduled for January 8, 2025, at Second Baptist Church, 3111 East Battlefield Road in Springfield, where he was baptized as a child and, later in life, served as a door greeter for nearly a dozen years. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m., with services following at noon. A private burial is scheduled for January 9 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, Holstein’s family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Care Center in Springfield.





###





Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676