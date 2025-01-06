Submit Release
January 6 Winter Weather Cancellation for Lawrence Transit

Based on updated road conditions and heavy snow accumulation, there will be no bus service on Monday, January 6th. This includes fixed route, paratransit, and overnight On Demand services (8pm-6am). Central Station will also be closed.

We are currently at service level 3 of our Inclement Weather Policy. Safety is our utmost concern.

Additional service updates will be posted on lawrencetransit.org, on Facebook @LawrenceTransit, and via our apps for On Demand and fixed-route service (PassioGO). Download apps here: lawrencetransit.org/mobile-tools.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644

