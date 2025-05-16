Share your feedback! Memberships and fees at Parks and Recreation facilities

The City of Lawrence is inviting our community to share feedback on memberships and fees at parks and recreation facilities.

As part of the 2026 budget process, Lawrence City Commission asked the Parks, Recreation and Culture department to propose a revenue plan that would fit the needs of this community while generating additional funds for the department. Membership fees are one option being explored to help support our parks and recreation system.

“We’re looking at memberships as a way to maintain community access to our incredibly robust system of parks and recreation programs and facilities,” said Lindsay Hart, assistant director for Parks, Recreation and Culture. “We’re thinking creatively about how to ensure our facilities are staffed and supported long-term, and we want to hear from our community to make sure our proposal reflects what Lawrence needs.”

The first engagement opportunity is available now! Take our online survey.

Opportunities for more in-depth conversations will be available via engagement pop-ups at our recreation facilities. You can chat with members of the City of Lawrence team and share your feedback during the following times: