Weekly Traffic Update: May 16, 2025

Traffic shift on Iowa St. for reconstruction project

As part of the Iowa Street Reconstruction Project, the City of Lawrence implemented a traffic shift to accommodate the next phase of construction.

This week, crews began re-striping and adjusting delineator posts on Iowa St. to remove the left-turn lane onto 21st Street. This shift is necessary to allow the contractor to begin work on paving the west side of the road which includes the installation of new stormwater infrastructure, road sub-base and base, curbs, gutters, and concrete roadway.

With this change, southbound Iowa Street traffic will no longer be able to turn left onto eastbound 21st Street. The southbound Iowa Street left-only lane will be removed and a “No Left Turn” sign will be placed to alert drivers to the change. This adjustment is expected to remain in place until traffic is shifted onto the newly constructed west side of Iowa Street.

The shift enables the project to move forward efficiently and safely as crews prepare for paving operations. The City appreciates the public’s continued patience as we work to enhance the safety, functionality, and lifespan of this critical corridor.

For more information about the Iowa Street Reconstruction Project and ongoing updates, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/iowa-project.

Irving Hill Rd. to close near Iowa St. for reconstruction project

Beginning Monday, May 19, University of Kansas (KU) contractors will close Irving Hill Rd. near Iowa St. to begin work on replacing the approaches to the Iowa St. bridge.

KU anticipates this work to last for 2 weeks, pending weather or other delays.

W 14th St. to close between Tennessee St. and Kentucky St.

Beginning Thursday, May 22, City contractors will close W 14th St. to both directions of traffic between Tennessee St. and Kentucky St. to complete work for a Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project.

In addition to this road closure, Kentucky St. will be reduced to one lane of traffic from Hanover Place to 14th St.

The City anticipates this work to be complete by end of day on May 23, pending weather or other delays.

E 19th St. to close between Harper St. and O’Connell Rd. for City project work

Beginning Monday, May 19, City contractors will close E. 19th St. between Harper St. and O’Connell Rd. to perform warranty work. Access to businesses and other properties along E. 19th St. will not be impacted from this closure.

The City anticipates this closure to end by the beginning of June 2025, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org