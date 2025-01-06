Update: Solid Waste service changes following winter storm

The City of Lawrence is committed to ensuring the safety of our community and our Solid Waste crews as we navigate the lingering effects of this weekend’s winter storm. To adapt to these challenging conditions, solid waste services will operate on a limited schedule starting Tuesday, January 7.

Here’s what residents need to know about this week’s collection services:

Trash & Recycling Services: Limited service will run from Tuesday through Saturday, with all residents’ normal pickup days delayed by one day (Tuesday customers receive service on Wednesday, etc.)

Limited service will run from Tuesday through Saturday, with all residents’ normal pickup days delayed by one day (Tuesday customers receive service on Wednesday, etc.) Yard Waste, Bulk Services, & Christmas Tree Collection: These services are suspended for the entire week and will resume next Monday, January 13.

These services are suspended for the entire week and will resume next Monday, January 13. Roll-Off Services: Not running Tuesday, January 7. We will evaluate the possibility of resuming roll-off service for Wednesday and provide updates via the City’s social media channels.

Due to snow drifts and icy terrain, some areas may remain inaccessible to our crews. Staff will monitor these areas throughout the week and attempt service when conditions improve. We understand the inconvenience these changes may cause and appreciate the patience of our customers as we work through these challenges.

“Our Solid Waste teams are facing extremely cold and difficult conditions, and their safety is our top priority,” said Ron Green, General Manager of Solid Waste. “We’re proud of their dedication and thankful for the community’s understanding and support.”

The City will continue to provide updates as conditions evolve. For the latest information, follow the City of Lawrence on social media or visit lawrenceks.org/swm .

