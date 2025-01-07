AdvizorPro Appoints Brandon Smith as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Product and Market Expansion

Brandon Smith, former Global Head of Engineering at Nasdaq, joins AdvizorPro as CTO, bringing key industry expertise to fuel innovation and product development.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvizorPro is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brandon Smith as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A seasoned leader in engineering and technology, Brandon brings significant experience in driving transformative solutions for asset managers, asset owners, and key industry players. With his extensive background, Brandon is set to accelerate AdvizorPro’s product roadmap strengthening AdvizorPro’s position as the industry leader in wealth and financial services intelligence.“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Brandon join AdvizorPro as CTO,” said Hesom Parhizkar , AdvizorPro’s Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “His leadership, industry expertise, and technical acumen will be instrumental as we continue to scale our capabilities and deliver best-in-class solutions for our rapidly growing client base.”Brandon’s career spans a variety of leadership roles, including Global Head of Engineering at eVestment, a Nasdaq company, where he built and led a global engineering organization of over 100 contributors. During his tenure, he spearheaded major strategic partnerships and integrations with industry leaders including asset managers and investment consultants. Additionally, Brandon was core to critical industry acquisitions and product integrations, including Public PlanIQ (which evolved into Market Lens), Solovis, and RedQuarry. His broad domain and data expertise have been honed through years of direct collaboration with asset managers, consultants, investors, and private market participants.“I couldn’t be more excited to reunite with my former colleagues Hesom, Michael, and Dustin,” said Brandon Smith. “AdvizorPro’s technology and growth are incredibly impressive, and I’m eager to contribute to the company’s mission and the team’s success.”This appointment reflects AdvizorPro’s commitment to innovation and growth. As part of this transition, Hesom Parhizkar, the company’s current CTO and Co-founder, will move into the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). This shift allows Hesom to focus on enhancing AdvizorPro’s offerings and driving next-level product development, while Brandon takes the helm of technology leadership.Brandon’s arrival marks a significant milestone in AdvizorPro’s journey as the premier provider of wealth and financial services intelligence. His leadership is expected to further AdvizorPro’s ability to innovate and expand, solidifying its position as the go-to platform for actionable insights and business development.Please join us in welcoming Brandon Smith to the AdvizorPro team. We’re excited for this new chapter of innovation and growth!About AdvizorProAdvizorPro is the premier provider of wealth and financial services intelligence, helping wealth professionals, financial institutions, and asset management firms sell into the financial advisor, family office, and bank/trust ecosystems. With unmatched contact data, enriched profiles, and powerful AI-driven tools, AdvizorPro is the trusted partner for thousands of users at leading firms to make better data-informed decisions to drive growth.For more information, visit www.advizorpro.com

