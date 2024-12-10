AdvizorPro Unveils ContactIQ 4.0: Advancing Wealth Advisor Intelligence

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvizorPro , the industry leader in delivering unmatched contact and firm data for wealth advisors, family offices , banks & trusts, and beyond, is proud to announce the launch of ContactIQ 4.0, the latest evolution of its advanced intelligence algorithm. Building on the success of its predecessor, this cutting-edge update demonstrates AdvizorPro’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled lead intelligence.“At AdvizorPro, we’ve set the gold standard for actionable insights and high-quality contact data in the wealth management and financial services space,” said Michael Magnan, Founder & CEO.“ ContactIQ 4.0 demonstrates our drive to continuously enhance the value we deliver to our clients. They will immediately benefit from this enhancement.”AdvizorPro’s platform is renowned for its comprehensive dataset, including the most accurate contact data, enriched profiles with personal and investment interests, tech stack details, professional headshots, and in-depth ETF holdings analysis. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the platform also provides the industry’s most complete and precise wealth teams dataset.🔑 Key Highlights of ContactIQ 4.0 🔑ContactIQ 4.0 introduces enhanced machine learning capabilities to identify and seamlessly address gaps in company and contact data. Its proprietary algorithm excels at contextualizing both structured and unstructured data, drawing from a wide array of public and proprietary sources.The latest release delivers:1️⃣ Expanded Data Coverage: Access the most updated phone and email contact details to stay ahead.2️⃣ AI-Driven Precision: Enhanced data matching and validation for unparalleled accuracy.3️⃣ Consistent Quality: Building on AdvizorPro’s trusted standard of excellence to deliver even deeper insights.The update has already demonstrated measurable results, including a 15%+ increase in high-quality email coverage, further solidifying AdvizorPro’s leadership in the financial services intelligence space.🦾 Empowering Sales and Marketing Teams 🦾With ContactIQ 4.0, sales and marketing teams can spend less time searching for information and more time closing deals. The improved data quality and coverage empower AdvizorPro’s clients—ranging from asset managers and wealthtech firms to recruiters and sales professionals—to connect with a broader range of high-quality leads.“ContactIQ 4.0 sets a new benchmark for the use of deep artificial intelligence in our industry,” said Hesom Parhizkar, Co-founder & CTO. “It’s another example of how AdvizorPro continues to raise the bar for data innovation and client success.”🔍 About AdvizorPro 🔍AdvizorPro is a premier provider of wealth and financial services intelligence, helping asset managers, wealthtech firms, and recruiters uncover actionable insights to drive success. With unmatched contact data, enriched profiles, and powerful AI-driven tools, AdvizorPro is the trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their prospecting and business development efforts.To learn more about ContactIQ 4.0 and its game-changing capabilities, visit www.advizorpro.com

