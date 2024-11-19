CrafterCMS Unveils Version 4.2

CrafterCMS is an open source, headless content management system for enterprises.

New release delivers a refined authoring experience, OpenAI enhancements, and smarter content creation tools.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source, enterprise-grade headless content management platform, is excited to announce the release of CrafterCMS version 4.2. The latest version introduces user experience enhancements, improved generative AI integration, and robust core platform updates that simplify and accelerate both content operations and developer productivity.

“CrafterCMS v4.2 marks another major step forward in our commitment to providing a seamless, modern, and user-friendly CMS experience,” said Russ Danner, VP of Customer Success at CrafterCMS. “This new release includes new features that not only boost productivity but also inspire creativity and ensure maximum system performance and security.”

Key highlights of CrafterCMS v4.2 include:

- Refreshed CMS Authoring Interface: Crafter Studio has received subtle yet impactful updates, including style refinements and usability tweaks. The enhancements deliver a clean, user-friendly design that improves the overall authoring experience and keeps our modern UX goals on track.

- Open AI Integration Upgrade: Generating AI-powered content in Crafter Studio has never been easier. With new UI support for our Open AI plugin, users can now seamlessly launch Open AI tools from anywhere within Studio, enabling smarter and faster content creation.

- Smarter Drag-and-Drop Experience: Building screens, pages, and layouts with drag-and-drop functionality is now more intuitive. Crafter Studio intelligently presents relevant components for active drop zones and includes visual cues to highlight valid drop targets, significantly enhancing efficiency and ease of use.

- Automatic Placeholder Image Generation: New content creation is now smoother and clearer, with Crafter Studio automatically generating placeholder images that communicate required dimensions. This feature simplifies work for both content authors and content modelers.

- Upgrades Across Core Dependencies: CrafterCMS v4.2 comes with essential updates, including Java 21, Spring 6, Tomcat 9.1, and OpenSearch 2.15. These upgrades enhance security, maintainability, and overall performance, ensuring that CrafterCMS is built on a modern, reliable, and most up-to-date foundation.

CrafterCMS continues to innovate, providing a flexible, API-first, Git-based CMS platform that powers engaging digital experiences for enterprises worldwide.

The open-source community release of CrafterCMS v4.2 is available for free download now at craftercms.com/download. Enterprise customers and certified partners can access the enterprise release through our customer support portal.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, Git-based headless platform built for enterprises, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more at craftercms.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

