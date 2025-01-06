FAA Offers Fresh Funding to Inspire Future Pilots and Maintenance Technicians

WASHINGTON— The FAA is helping to develop the next generation of aviation professionals through two grants aimed at creating a more diverse pool of pilots and aviation maintenance technicians.

The Aircraft Pilots Workforce Development Grants fund programs that educate students to become aircraft pilots or unmanned aircraft systems operators. The Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grants fund programs that prepare people to be aviation maintenance technicians. Representatives of eligible organizations can submit applications at grants.gov through Feb. 5, 2025.

Eligible organizations can apply for grants of up to $1 million for each grant per fiscal year. Last year the FAA awarded $13.5 million in grants to more than 30 schools and organizations.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity for each grant provides detailed information on eligibility, deadlines, evaluation criteria and application procedures. To ensure fair and open competition for the grants, the FAA will post answers to frequently asked questions on its website.