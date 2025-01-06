New Recruits Join the Saskatchewan Police College

CANADA, January 6 - Released on January 6, 2025

Today, the Saskatchewan Police College (SKPC) welcomes 40 new recruits who are taking their first step toward a career in policing. For 50 years, the SKPC has been the official institute for the provision and co-ordination of training and education for municipal and First Nations police officers in Saskatchewan. This group of recruits represents the 90th class trained at the SKPC since its inception in 1974.

Training at the SKPC, located at the University of Regina, is delivered by experienced police officers, legal experts and staff with backgrounds in education and instructional design. Training for new recruits includes (but is not limited to): communication, de-escalation, use of force techniques, comprehensive legal studies, cultural and diversity awareness and officer wellness and mental health. The program is designed to help recruits develop the knowledge, skills and abilities required to excel as police officers.

"Congratulations to the new recruits starting their career at the Saskatchewan Police College, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "The College has shaped generations of police officers and prepared more than 2,100 officers for frontline policing positions since 1974. We thank the Police College staff, management and recruits for their commitments each year to the safety and security of our province."

The SKPC continues to evolve to support the ever-changing needs of recruits, policing services and communities. Initially, training for new recruits was delivered over 16 weeks, but it is now delivered over 21 weeks to cover a wider range of topics to better serve citizens in Saskatchewan. The SKPC also offers ongoing training to both sworn and civilian municipal police service personnel to ensure they remain up-to-date on the latest advancements and best practices in law enforcement.

"As policing needs change, so does the training we provide to our recruits," Saskatchewan Police Commission Executive Director Brent Penner says. "The curriculum undergoes a thorough review process following each training class to ensure it remains relevant, effective and aligned with the needs of our communities."

This fall, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $11.9 million to hire approximately 100 new municipal police officers as part of its safer communities and neighbourhoods initiative. In addition, SKPC will receive $2.5 million over three years to help fill these positions with outstanding officers who understand the concerns facing our communities.

In 2023-24, the SKPC provided ongoing training for 508 sworn officers and 64 recruits, with the latest class of 31 recruits graduating on December 13, 2024.

