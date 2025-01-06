Courtemanche & Associates Launches Enhanced Mock Survey Tool to Streamline Risk Mitigation

The new Soar2Success Plus platform with Priority Matrix simplifies compliance and drives targeted improvements.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtemanche & Associates has enhanced its mock survey tool to identify the different risk levels of deficiencies found in mock surveys. The company's team of consultants is dedicated to advancing accreditation survey readiness by assessing organizations, creating customized agendas, delivering thorough and actionable feedback, identifying solutions, providing education, and equipping teams with tools to enhance patient safety and support. Soar2Success Plus (S2S+) addresses various Accrediting Organizations’ standards, including TJC (The Joint Commission), CIHQ, DNV, and Quad A, to provide a personalized report based on their clients' regulatory requirements.The NEW Priority Maxtrix identifies high, moderate, and low-risk areas, allowing organizations to visualize areas that need to be mitigated in priority order.Through the confidential, secure client portal of the Soar2Success Plus program, users will be able to:1. View the executive summary of their mock or focused survey completed by the C&A consulting team.2. View detailed findings from their mock survey or focused survey.3. Use the Priority Matrix to identify their high, moderate, and low-risk risk areas for mitigation.4. Print the Priority Matrix as well as the Mock Survey report.To learn more about how S2S+ can support organizations in addressing compliance challenges with clarity and confidence, contact C&A today.About the Company:Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise. He has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on their regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.

