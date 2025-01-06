MDC closes St. Louis Regional Office in St. Charles due to hazardous road conditions

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is closing its St. Louis Regional Office located on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles Monday, Jan. 6, because of hazardous road conditions.

The remainder of the conservation area is open for normal visitation hours; however, MDC advises caution if visiting as no area roads have been cleared.

MDC anticipates reopening the St. Louis Regional Office on Tuesday, Jan. 7, depending on weather and road conditions.

The office’s normal operating hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Busch Conservation Area is open daily from 4 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The MDC St. Louis Regional Office is at 2360 Highway D.

Learn more about MDC locations and facilities, as well as latest weather closure status, at www.mdc.mo.gov.