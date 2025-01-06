MDC Northwest Regional and Chillicothe offices closed due to hazardous road conditions Jan. 6

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.— Two Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) public offices in the Northwest region are closed on Monday, Jan. 6 due to hazardous road conditions after a winter storm this weekend. This includes the following facilities:

The MDC Northwest Regional office located in St. Joseph.

The MDC Chillicothe office.

All other conservation areas, river accesses, and fishing lakes in the Northwest region remain open to the public; however, MDC advises that appropriate caution be used based on weather and road conditions. Use of these facilities is not recommended if conditions are not safe. For information on MDC areas, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9o.