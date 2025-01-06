Elizabeth Smith Joins Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings and Rohrer Aesthetics as Chief Marketing Officer

Liz's proven track record in developing and executing innovative marketing strategies and her deep understanding of the aesthetics market, makes her the ideal leader to elevate the Rohrer brand” — NJ Wazaney, CEO

HOMEWOOD, AL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings and Rohrer Aesthetics are pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Smith as their new Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 6, 2025.Smith brings over 15 years of experience in the aesthetic, beauty, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries to the role. Her impressive background includes leadership positions at prominent companies such as Hydrafacial and Merz Aesthetics."I am thrilled to welcome Liz to the team," said NJ Wazaney, Chairman and CEO, Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings. "Her proven track record in developing and executing innovative marketing strategies, coupled with her deep understanding of the aesthetics market, makes her the ideal leader to elevate the Rohrer Aesthetics brand."“Joining Rohrer Aesthetics and this leadership team as CMO during this exciting period of growth is a fantastic opportunity”, said Smith. “The ability to contribute to a company with such a strong reputation and innovative spirit is incredibly exciting and I'm eager to leverage my experience to amplify the company's message and contribute to its continued success.”Most recently, Smith served as Head of Global Marketing for Hydrafacial, where she oversaw all go-to-market product launches, promotional, and marketing campaigns. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles in sales and marketing at Merz Aesthetics. Her expertise spans both B2B and B2C markets, with a consistent focus on driving revenue growth and profitability on a global scale. Smith also serves on an executive leadership advisory board for MiraDry, focusing on female leadership in the medtech and healthcare space.In her new role as CMO, Smith will be responsible for driving Rohrer Aesthetics’ marketing strategy, enhancing brand presence, and fostering customer engagement. She will report directly to NJ Wazaney and will oversee the Company’s marketing team, corporate account team and our digital agency, Social Strategy1.Wazaney added, "Liz has a remarkable ability to build collaborative work environments and mentor teams. Her focus on achieving common goals and aligning marketing programs with corporate vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow."Smith resides in Raleigh, NC, with her husband and three sons.About Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings:Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings is a platform created by a team with over 50 years of highly experienced life science and aesthetic medical professionals and advisors focusing on unique and innovative products and services in the medical aesthetics space. Our vision is to create a value-added eco-system of complimentary products and services for the medspa and physician markets.About Rohrer Aesthetics:Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 4,000 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry.Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com

