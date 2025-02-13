The ShellHouse Restaurant Crowned 2024 Best of Georgia Winner

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ShellHouse Restaurant has officially been crowned a 2024 Best of Georgia winner, a coveted honor awarded by Georgia Business Journal (GBJ.com) and made possible through the votes of its dedicated patrons. The recognition is proof of The ShellHouse’s steadfast commitment to culinary excellence, community connection, and serving up heaping portions of Southern tradition.Located just off I-95, The ShellHouse is not just a stop for travelers—it’s a destination steeped in history, resilience, and heart. The Garrett family opened their first seafood spot in 1983 on Wilmington Island, only to face a devastating fire that reduced their hard work to ashes within six months. Undeterred, the family rallied. In 1988, with the support of loved ones and a lot of grit, they transformed a former welcome center into The ShellHouse Restaurant—now a cherished gathering place for locals and visitors alike.For over three decades, The ShellHouse has been a go-to for fresh, expertly prepared seafood served with a generous dose of Southern hospitality. The menu is a love letter to Low Country traditions, anchored by its signature Low Country Boil—a steaming mix of East Coast shrimp, locally made sausage, sweet corn, and red potatoes seasoned with their custom blend of spices. For those looking to elevate the feast, the Snow Country Boil adds Alaskan snow crab legs, harvested straight from the same waters featured on Deadliest Catch.“Receiving the Best of Georgia Award is truly humbling,” said the owner of The ShellHouse Restaurant. “It’s a reminder that every plate we serve is more than just a meal—it’s an opportunity to connect with the people who’ve made us part of their lives over the years.”But dining at The ShellHouse is about more than what’s on the table. Guests are treated to serene lakeside views from the outdoor deck, where a glimpse of a native alligator isn’t unheard of. Families and groups can host events in the expansive banquet room, which accommodates up to 120 guests, and enjoy dishes crafted from generations-old recipes, including the famous crab stew and homemade peach cobbler.The ShellHouse experience extends far beyond the restaurant walls, thanks to its full-service catering team. From corporate gatherings with clients like Gulfstream to family celebrations, The ShellHouse ensures every event is handled with the same care, quality, and flavor that defines its dining room.The 2024 Best of Georgia Award solidifies The ShellHouse’s place as a beloved culinary institution, reminding everyone that the most memorable meals aren’t just about food—they’re about the people and stories shared around the table.The next time you’re craving seafood prepared with care and served with a smile, The ShellHouse Restaurant is ready to welcome you like family.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.