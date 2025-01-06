UM students win awards at 3rd Chinese-Portuguese Translation Contest for Higher Education Institutions in China

MACAU, January 6 - The finals of the 3rd Chinese-Portuguese Translation Contest for Higher Education Institutions in China were held concurrently at the University of Macau (UM) and Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU). Jointly organised by UM’s Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre and BFSU’s School of Hispanic and Portuguese Studies, the contest aims to promote exchanges in Portuguese language teaching between universities in Macao and mainland China, encourage students in Portuguese studies to gain practical experience in Chinese-Portuguese translation, and identify high-quality Chinese-Portuguese bilingual talent.

The contest was divided into ‘Undergraduate Group’ and ‘Postgraduate Group’, with each category further divided into two categories, ‘Chinese-to-Portuguese Translation’ and ‘Portuguese-to-Chinese Translation’. A total of 84 students from 26 universities in mainland China and Macao participated in the contest. This year, six students from the Department of Portuguese of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) at UM won awards: Tian Xiner won the first prize in the ‘Undergraduate—Portuguese-to-Chinese Translation’ category; Chan Siokuan won the second prize in the ‘Undergraduate—Chinese-to-Portuguese Translation’ category; Yu Qianyao won the third prize in the ‘Undergraduate—Chinese-to-Portuguese Translation’ category; Ruan Chunyue won the third prize in the ‘Undergraduate—Portuguese-to-Chinese Translation’ category; Lian Zimo won the first prize in the ‘Postgraduate—Portuguese-to-Chinese Translation’ category; Mu Shuang won the second prize in the ‘Postgraduate—Chinese-to-Portuguese Translation’ category.

The texts selected for the translation contest were mainly ‘news texts’ and ‘literary texts’. After the contest, all the translated works were submitted anonymously to the jury by the members of the organising committee. The members of the jury scored the works, and determined the final ranking based on the average scores. The jury was co-chaired by Yao Jingming, emeritus professor in the Department of Portuguese of FAH at UM, and Ye Zhiliang, professor in the School of Hispanic and Portuguese Studies at BFSU, with eight experienced experts in the field of Chinese-Portuguese translation serving as judges. The judges for the ‘Chinese-to-Portuguese Translation’ category included Tiago Nabais, renowned Portuguese translator; Giorgio Sinedino, assistant professor in the Department of Portuguese of FAH at UM; Xu Yixing, professor in the School of European and Latin American Studies at Shanghai International Studies University; and Zhang Jianbo, senior instructor in the Department of Portuguese of FAH at UM. The judges for the ‘Portuguese-to-Chinese Translation’ category included Fan Xing, associate professor of Portuguese studies in the School of Foreign Languages at Peking University; Jin Xinyi, lecturer of Portuguese studies in the School of Hispanic and Portuguese Studies at BFSU; Zhang Xiaofei, senior instructor in the Department of Portuguese of FAH at UM; and Lu Chunhui, instructor in the Department of Portuguese of FAH at UM.