Hemerus Medical Receives Patents for DEHP-Free Blood Collection Sets

Pioneering DEHP-free technologies, Hemerus enhances blood collection systems with sustainability and transfusion safety in focus.

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Hemerus Medical, LLC, a leader in blood collection, storage, and preservation technologies, announces the issuance of patents supporting the development of DEHP-free blood collection and storage systems. These innovations address global concerns about the potential health and environmental risks associated with di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP). The presence of DEHP increases the risk of leaching harmful substances during transfusions.DEHP has been the subject of health and environmental discussions due to potential risks of reproductive harm and other adverse effects. While California has enacted legislation phasing out DEHP in certain medical devices, including IV solution containers, and Pennsylvania is considering similar measures, current US regulations notably exempt human blood collection and storage systems. This exemption reflects the historical challenges of removing DEHP without compromising the shelf life of blood products, which would significantly impact availability and the operational and logistical efficiency of blood centers.Hemerus Medical’s SOLX™ Red Blood Cell Additive Solution (AS-7) overcomes these challenges by enabling the use of DEHP-free blood collection and storage containers while maintaining the 42-day shelf life of red blood cells. This innovation represents a critical advancement in aligning blood collection practices with legislative trends and sustainability goals."These patents represent an important step toward our goal of innovating blood collection and storage technologies for the benefit of patients" said Dr. Majid Zia, Chief Technology Officer of Hemerus Medical. "By prioritizing removal of phthalates without disrupting the blood collection, processing, and transfusion industries, we aim to support evolving medical practices and environmental sustainability."Hemerus is also investigating potential benefits of its APEX™ whole blood anticoagulant-preservative system, including extended whole blood shelf life in DEHP-free configurations. These developments are part of ongoing research aimed at enhancing blood quality and transfusion practices."Our focus remains on developing technologies that align with healthcare needs and sustainability goals," said Michael Spearman, CEO of Hemerus Medical. "We are committed to working with industry partners and regulatory agencies to bring forward solutions that benefit patients and the environment."Hemerus non-phthalate blood collection and processing systems are currently in development and are not approved for sale at this time.For more information about Hemerus Medical and our innovative solutions, please visit our website.Contact:

