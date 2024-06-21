HEMERUS MEDICAL TO ELIMINATE TOXIC PLASTICIZERS IN BLOOD COLLECTION SETS
SAINT PAUL, MN, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemerus Medical, LLC, a leader in innovative blood collection, storage, and preservation technologies, announces its commitment to eliminating Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC), such as phthalate plasticizers like di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) from blood collection and storage sets.
Approximately 118 million units of donated blood are collected globally each year for transfusion to patients worldwide due to diseases (e.g., cancer, sickle cell, thalassemia), surgeries, or traumatic events. All current blood collection sets contain DEHP to ensure flexibility and durability of the sets and importantly, to maintain the current shelf life of blood products. However, DEHP has been linked to serious health and environmental concerns, including reproductive harm, cancer, allergies, and soil and water pollution. The presence of DEHP increases the risk of leaching harmful substances during transfusions.
The Hemerus’ SOLX™ RBC Additive Solution (AS-7) allows removal of DEHP without sacrificing storage time. "SOLX™ has demonstrated the ability to improve red blood cell quality and extend the storage life of blood products, thereby reducing the need for harmful plasticizers. The combination of SOLX™ and phthalate-free blood collection and storage sets enables blood centers and healthcare providers to utilizes DEHP-free blood collection sets while maintaining the current shelf life of blood products," said Dr. Majid Zia, Chief Technology Officer of Hemerus. Current studies of our novel APEX™ whole blood anticoagulant-preservative system will further enhance the quality and logistics of blood transfusions and facilitate removal of DEHP from whole blood collection sets.
"Hemerus is committed to pioneering safer, more effective blood collection and storage practices." added Michael Spearman, CEO of Hemerus. "By eliminating toxic plasticizers like DEHP, we aim to improve patient outcomes and contribute to a healthier environment."
For more information about Hemerus Medical and our innovative solutions, please visit our website.
Contact:
Investor Relations
