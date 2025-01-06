Esophageal Cancer Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Companies working in the esophageal cancer market are Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Esophageal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esophageal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report:

The Esophageal Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the 7MM reported approximately 77,000 newly diagnosed cases of esophageal cancer, with Japan recording the highest number, followed by the United States and the UK. Nearly 80% of cases in the US were among males.

The treatment pipeline for esophageal cancer includes drugs targeting various therapeutic lines, as well as adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings. Promising candidates expected to impact the market significantly during the forecast period include zanidatamab, bemarituzumab, and others.

The esophageal cancer market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1,000 million in 2023, with the United States accounting for the largest share (40%).

In 2023, Japan recorded the highest number of total diagnosed esophageal cancer cases (~26,000) among the seven major markets, followed by the United States.

By age group, individuals aged 65 and older represented the largest portion of esophageal cancer cases in 2023, while the under-45 age group had the fewest cases in the United States.

Males accounted for 80% of esophageal cancer cases in the US in 2023, with females representing 20%.

In terms of histology-specific cases, non-squamous esophageal cancer accounted for approximately 12,500 cases, while squamous esophageal cancer was found in about 7,300 cases in the US during 2023.

In March 2024, the US FDA approved TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) as a monotherapy for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who had prior systemic chemotherapy that did not involve a PD-(L)1 inhibitor.

Key Esophageal Cancer Companies: Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, and others

Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies: CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, and others

The Esophageal Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Esophageal Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Esophageal Cancer market dynamics.

Esophageal Cancer Overview

Esophageal cancer occurs when cancerous cells form in the esophagus, the tube-like structure connecting the throat to the stomach that facilitates food transport. The disease typically starts in the inner lining of the esophagus and can spread to its other layers and to distant organs (metastasis).

Symptoms often do not manifest until the tumor becomes large enough to interfere with eating, swallowing, or digestion. The most common symptom is difficulty swallowing, often accompanied by the sensation of food being stuck in the throat, and in some cases, choking. As the tumor grows and narrows the esophagus, swallowing becomes increasingly painful and difficult.

Esophageal cancer is usually identified through symptoms or signs, followed by exams, tests, and a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis. If cancer is detected, additional tests determine its stage. While late-stage esophageal cancer has a poor prognosis, early detection allows for potentially curative treatments. Because the disease progresses gradually before noticeable symptoms appear, pre-symptomatic screening can improve outcomes. Advances in early detection, including blood tests, advanced endoscopic imaging, and artificial intelligence, offer hope for better diagnosis and treatment.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Esophageal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer by Severity

Esophageal Cancer Marketed Drugs

CYRAMZA (ramucirumab): Eli Lilly and Company

VITRAKVI (larotrectinib): Bayer

Esophageal Cancer Emerging Drugs

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Bemarituzumab: Amgen

Esophageal Cancer Therapies

CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, and others

Esophageal Cancer Key Companies

Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, and others

Esophageal Cancer Treatment Market

Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Esophageal Cancer Companies: Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, and others

Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies: CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, and others

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and Esophageal Cancer emerging therapies

Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Esophageal Cancer market drivers and Esophageal Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Esophageal Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Esophageal Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Esophageal Cancer

4. Esophageal Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Esophageal Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Esophageal Cancer

9. Esophageal Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Esophageal Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Esophageal Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Esophageal Cancer Market Drivers

16. Esophageal Cancer Market Barriers

17. Esophageal Cancer Appendix

18. Esophageal Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

