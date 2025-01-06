Ewing Sarcoma Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Companies working in the ewing sarcoma market are Pharmamar, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Bioatla, Cellectar Biosciences, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inhibrx, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ewing Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ewing Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report:

The Ewing Sarcoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the United States represented the largest share of the total Ewing sarcoma drugs market across the 7MM, approximately 53%.

Advancements in treatment have led to improved prognosis, with a 5-year survival rate of approximately 70-80% for localized Ewing sarcoma, while metastatic cases have a survival rate of about 30-40%. However, survival rates vary depending on individual factors and response to treatment.

The NCCN guidelines (version 2.2023) now include lurbinectedin as a second-line treatment option for relapsed/refractory or metastatic Ewing sarcoma.

Key companies leading the development of Ewing sarcoma therapies include Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, BioAlta, Inhibrx, and others. These companies are focused on developing treatments for second-line and subsequent stages of treatment.

Due to an unexpected significant adverse reaction (SUSAR), Salarius Pharmaceuticals halted patient enrollment in its Phase I/II trial of seclidemstat for Ewing sarcoma last year. In May 2023, the FDA concluded its review of the company's application for seclidemstat and stated that the clinical trial could be resumed.

In the 7MM, the United States reported the highest number of Ewing sarcoma cases, representing approximately 41% of the total cases. Within the EU4, Germany had the highest incidence, accounting for around 15% of the total cases, while Italy had the fewest cases. In the US, the age group 10–14 years had the highest incidence of Ewing sarcoma, making up about 30% of the cases, followed by the 15–19 years age group at 26% in 2023.

The analysis indicates that males are more likely to develop Ewing sarcoma than females, with an estimated 300 new cases in males in the US in 2023.

On November 12, 2024, the FDA awarded rare pediatric disease designation to elraglusib (9-ING-41), a new GSK-3β inhibitor, as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma patients.

The Ewing Sarcoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ewing Sarcoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ewing Sarcoma market dynamics.

Ewing Sarcoma Overview

Ewing sarcoma is a cancerous tumor that typically develops in bones, especially affecting children and young adults, often during the teenage years. It usually targets long bones, such as the femur, tibia, and humerus, as well as the pelvis. In some cases, it can begin in muscles or soft tissues. Common symptoms include bone pain, swelling, stiffness, or tenderness around the affected area.

The patient’s journey typically starts with symptoms like persistent bone pain, swelling, and a noticeable mass on the affected bone. The patient is then referred to an orthopedist, who recommends diagnostic tests like MRI, CT scans, and X-rays. Following a diagnosis, the patient is referred to an oncologist for further treatment, and a tissue biopsy is performed on the mass to confirm the diagnosis.

Ewing sarcoma treatment generally follows a multidisciplinary approach, combining surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) suggests various chemotherapy combinations for treating localized and metastatic Ewing sarcoma. For first-line therapy, VDC/IE (vincristine, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide alternating with ifosfamide and etoposide), VAIA (vincristine, doxorubicin, ifosfamide, and dactinomycin), and VIDE (vincristine, ifosfamide, doxorubicin, and etoposide) are recommended. For second-line treatments, NCCN suggests options like cyclophosphamide and topotecan, irinotecan combined with temozolomide, and other regimens such as vincristine, ifosfamide, carboplatin, etoposide, and lurbinectedin.

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ewing Sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Ewing Sarcoma in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Ewing Sarcoma in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Ewing Sarcoma by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Ewing Sarcoma by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Ewing Sarcoma by Severity

Ewing Sarcoma Emerging Drugs

Seclidemstat: Salarius Pharmaceuticals

ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin): Jazz Pharmaceuticals and PharmaMar

Ewing Sarcoma Therapies

Seclidemstat, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), and others

Ewing Sarcoma Market Outlook

Although treatments for Ewing sarcoma, such as chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy, have improved survival rates for some patients, progress has been limited for others. The management of high-risk Ewing sarcoma and other related sarcomas remains challenging due to an incomplete understanding of their high-risk biological characteristics and their relatively low incidence. These factors have made it difficult to conduct comprehensive clinical trials for smaller groups of high-risk Ewing sarcoma patients and rarer sarcoma subtypes.

There is no established second-line treatment for refractory or relapsed Ewing sarcoma, but several retrospective studies have highlighted conventional salvage treatments. These treatments typically involve regimens such as topotecan, cyclophosphamide, irinotecan, temozolomide, or high-dose chemotherapy (HDC) followed by reinfusion of hematopoietic stem cells. The combination of HDC and autologous stem cell transplantation (auto-SCT) has been a focus of research and debate for years. Despite variations in conditioning therapy, multiple retrospective and single-arm studies have shown promising results for patients with high-risk or refractory Ewing sarcoma. Other potential strategies include RNA interference, protein degraders, and immunotherapies targeting novel epitopes. Current treatment options for Ewing sarcoma include chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

The anticipated launch of new therapies, improved early patient screening, better integration of medication in secondary care and clinical settings, along with increased awareness, are expected to help develop more effective treatment options. However, the lack of effective treatments for Ewing sarcoma emphasizes the urgent need for progress in combating this disease. Given that Ewing sarcoma is an orphan disease, conducting clinical trials is challenging, and efforts to increase research in this area are urgently needed.

Scope of the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Ewing Sarcoma current marketed and Ewing Sarcoma emerging therapies

Ewing Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Ewing Sarcoma market drivers and Ewing Sarcoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Ewing Sarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ewing Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

