TEMPO Networks Announces HOT ONES CARIBBEAN WIN A TEMPO TRIP Sweepstakes United States Virgin Islands Edition Winner

The Sullivans (pictured above).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPO Networks is thrilled to announce the winner of the highly anticipated HOT ONES CARIBBEAN United States Virgin Islands Edition WIN A TEMPO TRIP Sweepstakes. This exciting contest gave fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the vibrant culture, stunning beauty, and unique flavors of the United States Virgin Islands, guided by the Caribbean’s number one media and entertainment network.After weeks of anticipation and thousands of entries from across the United States, Matthew Sullivan has emerged as the lucky winner! Matthew and his wife are set to escape the snow and embark on an adventure to the breathtaking U.S. Virgin Islands. In a heartfelt statement, Matthew shared his excitement: “Hi everyone, this is Matt Sullivan, and I’d like to thank TEMPO for selecting me for the USVI Adventure. My wife and I are going to be traveling to St. Croix to get out of the snow.” Watch the full video here The prize includes --Round-Trip Airfare: Convenient travel to and from the U.S. Virgin Islands.Luxury Accommodations: Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort, one of the Virgin Islands' premier resorts, offering world-class amenities and unmatched views of the Caribbean Sea.HOT ONES CARIBBEAN Experience & gifts, courtesy of Hot Ones Caribbean partners and sponsors: Hot sauces (Mama Maisa, Wicked Smart), Rum (Captain Morgan), Connectivity (VIYA).“We are ecstatic to present this incredible prize to Matthew Sullivan,” said Frederick Morton, Jr. Founder and CEO of TEMPO Networks. “Our mission has always been to celebrate and share the beauty of the Caribbean with the world, and this sweepstakes is a perfect execution of that vision.” The excitement doesn’t stop there. Morton, aka “Mr. TEMPO”, has also just announced the launch of the Home is Where the Heart is Staycation giveaway. This initiative, similarly, offers a lucky Virgin Islander the chance to enjoy a Staycation at one of the islands’ top resorts, including Divi Resorts in St. Croix, Blue Bay Resort in St. Thomas, or Wharfside Village Hotel in St. John.“It’s time for us to cool out and enjoy our islands in the same way visitors and tourists do each year,” said Morton. “All you have to do is visit temponetworks.com, enter to win, and sign up for a chance to relax and reconnect with the beauty of home. Remember, home is where the heart is.” TEMPO Networks extends heartfelt thanks to its partners, sponsors, and loyal viewers who made this sweepstakes possible. Stay tuned for more exciting opportunities and exclusive content from TEMPO Networks.About TEMPO Networks:TEMPO Networks is the leading pan-Caribbean media and entertainment platform, celebrating the vibrant music, culture, and lifestyle of the Caribbean through dynamic programming and events. For two decades, TEMPO Networks has connected Caribbean communities worldwide and showcases the region’s unmatched spirit and creativity.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.