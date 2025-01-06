Department’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program FY26 Grant Application Window Opens January 10

January 6, 2025

Applicants Must Apply by April 11, 2025 at 5:01PM

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 6, 2025)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program is seeking applications for competitive grant projects that will help reduce intake and euthanasia numbers in Maryland animal shelters. Applications may be for pet-focused projects and/or feral cat-focused projects.

The FY26 grants cycle will award approximately $850,000 in funds to eligible projects that efficiently and effectively facilitate, promote, and increase spay and neuter services for cats and dogs in Maryland. Applicants may not request more than 25% of their organization/program annual operating budget, with a maximum grant allowance of $75,000. Organizations with a budget of less than $20,000 may request a maximum of $5,000. There is a minimum allowance of $5,000 for all applicants.

Application forms, instructions, and other materials have been updated for FY26, and will be available on the Spay and Neuter Program’s webpage on January 10, 2025 at 12:00PM. The FY26 application window closes on April 11, 2025, at 5:01PM, and late submissions will not be considered. Eligible organizations include municipal or county governments and 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organizations. Applicants must be in good standing with the IRS, State of Maryland, and local Animal Control Authorities. See the program’s RFP document for more information on eligibility and the application process.

This program is funded through fees paid by the pet food industry for each product they register to sell within the state. To date, the program has funded 317 grant projects throughout the state that collectively have completed over 119,565 spay and neuter procedures.

The Spay and Neuter Grants Program was established by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2013 Legislative Session. A seven-member advisory board, appointed by the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, reviews all grant applications and provides recommendations to the Secretary on how grants should be administered.

More information about the Spay and Neuter Grants Program is available on the department’s website. For questions about the program, contact the Spay and Neuter Grants Program Coordinator, Jen Swanson, at (410) 841-5766 or jen.swanson@maryland.gov.

# # #