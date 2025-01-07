HMP Global’s 2025 International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET) receives record number of abstracts

ISET received more than 220 abstracts detailing the latest, cutting-edge research across a range of endovascular topics. This extraordinary level of participation reflects the growing significance of ISET in advancing the field of endovascular medicine.

Preeminent first-of-year US-based meeting includes more than 15 live cases, 100+ esteemed faculty experts, and critical vascular and endovascular topics.

The high number of abstracts submitted to ISET 2025 is a testament to the growing global interest in endovascular medicine and the importance of this educational platform.” — Barry Katzen, MD, FACC, FACR, FSIR

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET) 2025 is on track to be the most exciting event in its 37-year history, with a record-breaking number of abstracts submitted, complex live case presentations, and sessions presented by esteemed faculty experts from around the globe.

ISET 2025 will be held February 2-5, in Hollywood, Florida. Renowned for its commitment to education and innovation, ISET will convene world-class thought leaders and medical professionals to share the latest breakthroughs in endovascular techniques, research, technologies and procedures aimed at improving patient care.

ISET received more than 220 abstracts detailing the latest, cutting-edge research across a range of endovascular topics. This extraordinary level of participation reflects the growing significance of ISET in advancing the field of endovascular medicine.

“We are incredibly excited about the response to ISET 2025,” said Barry Katzen, MD, FACC, FACR, FSIR, founder of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and a founding chair of ISET. “The high number of abstracts submitted to ISET 2025 is a testament to the growing global interest in endovascular medicine and the importance of this educational platform. ISET remains at the forefront of shaping the future of vascular care, and we look forward to an exceptional event in 2025.”

Educational Program

ISET, the preeminent, first-of-the-year, U.S.-based endovascular symposium, continues its mission to revolutionize vascular and endovascular medicine through education, collaboration and innovation. With its wide-reaching impact, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, ISET 2025 will empower healthcare professionals to deliver the highest standard of care to patients with complex vascular conditions.

This year’s symposium kicks off with preconference ISET sessions. A highlight of the conference is the ISET Town Hall, “Controversies, Uncertainties and Opportunities in Endovascular Therapy,” followed by New Data and Important Updates in sessions 5 and 6.

The symposium also offers attendees a chance to engage in more than 15 complex live case presentations and interactive discussions, allowing them to directly apply the latest insights to clinical practice. Critical topics covered include carotid therapy, embolotherapy, aortic therapy, and more.

ISET sessions are led by more than 100 world-renowned faculty experts from across the United States and around the globe, hailing from Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Singapore, and Spain. Among the institutions represented by ISET faculty are The Cleveland Clinic, Vanderbilt University Medical Clinic, the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, University Hospital Leipzig, and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

In addition to the robust educational programming tailored for physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and other members of the endovascular care team, ISET 2025 will provide exceptional opportunities for residents and fellows, with dedicated sessions designed to nurture the next generation of endovascular experts.

More than 100 faculty members will lead 150-plus presentations throughout ISET 2025. The symposium, which will offer up to 38 CME/CNE/ARRT credits, is an unparalleled opportunity for healthcare professionals to gain innovative knowledge that will progress their careers and improve patient care.

For more information or to register, visit hmpglobalevents.com/iset.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.