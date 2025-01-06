PHILIPPINES, January 6 - Press Release

January 6, 2025 Legarda welcomes Fourth Installation of IFI Antique Bishop Estrella In a heartfelt address at the Fourth Installation of Reverend Father Leon T. Estrella as the new Bishop of Antique, Senator Loren Legarda reaffirmed her deep connection to her hometown and the Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI). Speaking at the historic St. Jude Cathedral in Sibalom, the Senator expressed her support for the church's mission to promote faith, unity, and social justice. "As a daughter of Antique, I am deeply humbled by the grace of this moment. Today, I join you in this divine invitation as a renewal of our shared mission to serve, uplift, and unite," said Legarda during her speech. Legarda, a proud daughter of the province, highlighted her family's deep historical ties to the IFI and their contributions to its growth and development. As a member of the esteemed Gella clan, she underscored the legacy of service and leadership passed down through generations. The four-term Senator paid tribute to her ancestors, Pedro and Baltazara Gella, whose contributions to the province remain etched in its history. Pedro Gella, who served as the municipal president of Sibalom during a critical transitional period in the country's history, was a significant figure in Antique's governance. She also paid homage to Ariston Gella, a delegate of the 1898 Malolos Congress, who advocated for sovereignty and justice during the pivotal periods in Philippine history. She also recognized Vicente Gella, the founder of Colegio de San Vicente Ferrer in San Jose, Antique, for his efforts in awakening the minds and spirits of prominent Antiqueños through education. "Today, their resolve continues to echo, inspiring both me and my brother, Congressman AA Legarda, to uphold the transformative power of education, good governance, and faith to improve the lives of our beloved kasimanwa," remarked Legarda. Legarda also highlighted her advocacy for peace and social reform, recounting her work with the late Bishop Maximo Tomas Millamena. She underscored the role of faith leaders in addressing societal challenges, particularly in promoting peace, justice, and community well-being. "Bishop Millamena and I have walked paths of peace, courage, and faith —advocating for social reforms, education campaigns, and policies that sought to uplift our communities. Together, we answered the call for peace negotiations," as she recalled talking with insurgents for the release of captives. "Our work, at its heart, is about building communities, especially right here at home—to serve the least, the last, and the lost. These acts of service were more than just gestures of kindness; they were expressions of faith, anchored in the truth that every life holds immeasurable worth and potential," she continued. As Bishop Estrella embarks on his new mission, Senator Legarda pledged her continued commitment to serving the people of Antique. Together with her brother, Congressman AA Legarda, she vowed to support initiatives that address poverty, hunger, and inequality in the province. "Bishop Estrella, as you take on this sacred mission, know that you do not walk this path alone. My brother, Congressman AA Legarda, and I, along with the rest of Antiqueños, stand with you. Together, we continue the work for Antique, with faith guiding our way. We will fight hunger, alleviate poverty, and build a future where all our kasimanwa have equal opportunities to grow, thrive, and succeed," Legarda concluded. The installation ceremony, held at St. Jude Cathedral on January 6, drew parishioners, local officials, and community leaders. Bishop Estrella's appointment marks a new chapter for the IFI in Antique, continuing the church's long-standing advocacy for social justice and inclusivity.

