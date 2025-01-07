JBC Technologies Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification

JBC Technologies is an ISO 13485 Certified full-service flexible materials converter committed to provided custom die-cut solutions to the medical industry and beyond.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JBC Technologies, a leading provider of custom die-cutting and material-converting solutions , has announced that its Elk Grove, IL manufacturing facility has achieved ISO 13485:2016 accreditation.This certification, which is essential for organizations involved in the design, production, installation, and servicing of medical devices, underscores JBC Technologies' commitment to meeting the stringent regulatory standards of the medical industry. ISO 13485 emphasizes rigorous risk management and decision-making processes throughout all phases of a product's lifecycle.“Adhering to the rigorous standards outlined in ISO 13485, we are confident in our ability to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Jeff Lovell, Director of Operational Excellence at JBC Technologies.“Attaining our ISO 13485 certification positions JBC very well to continue our strong growth in medical device components , wearables, dressings and wound care, and diagnostics”, said Todd Wright, CEO of JBC Technologies. “It is a formal recognition of our continued organizational focus on quality and culture of continuous improvement that will help us strengthen our position as a trusted and reliable partner for medical applications worldwide.”To achieve the ISO 13485 certification, JBC Technologies underwent a rigorous audit process that included a review of its quality management system, processes, and procedures and an assessment of its ability to meet customer and regulatory requirements.With four Centers of Excellence across the United States, JBC Technologies provides customized die-cut solutions to the medical industry, including stick-to-skin wearable devices, dressing and wound care, diagnostics, transdermal patches, and other important medical components. With four cleanrooms capable of meeting ISO 8 standards and a team of experienced engineers, JBC Technologies provides innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of our medical customers.About JBC TechnologiesJBC Technologies is a full-service, vertically integrated ISO 9001:2015 certified custom die-cutting and flexible material converting solutions provider. With over 35 years of experience, JBC Technologies helps manufacturers convert their design concepts into reality by transforming rolls of flexible materials into custom die-cut parts. Its commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality products has earned the trust of customers in medical, battery storage, aerospace, and other industries.About The International Organization for StandardizationISO is an organization made up of global experts who develop standards that range from production to process management for various industries. ISO 13485 is a globally recognized certification that establishes a rigorous quality management system specifically for the medical industry and the stringent guidelines that come with it.Learn more at www.jbc-tech.com # # #

