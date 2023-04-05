Precision Die-Cutter, JBC Technologies, Receives IATF 16949:2016 Certification

JBC Technologies, a leading flexible materials converter, has obtained IATF 16949:2016 quality management accreditation for its North Ridgeville, Ohio site.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JBC Technologies, a leading custom die-cutting and material converting solutions provider, today announces it has obtained IATF 16949:2016 accreditation for its North Ridgeville, Ohio manufacturing site.
The IATF 16949 certification is a comprehensive quality management standard designed to help organizations improve quality, increase efficiency, and reduce costs throughout the automotive supply chain.
"We are extremely proud to have achieved the IATF 16949 certification” said Todd Wright, CEO of JBC Technologies. “It is a formal recognition of our organizational focus on quality and culture of continuous improvement that will help us strengthen our position as a trusted and reliable partner for automotive manufacturers worldwide.”
"Obtaining the IATF 16949 certification is a significant achievement for our organization. It demonstrates our continued commitment to provide high-quality products and services to our customers in the automotive industry," said Brad Patt, President & Chief Operating Officer, JBC Technologies.
The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949 standard establishes Quality Management System (QMS) norms exclusively for the automotive sector and is applied as an extension and with ISO 9001:2015.
To achieve IATF 16949 certification, JBC Technologies underwent a rigorous audit process that included a review of its quality management system, processes, and procedures, as well as an assessment of its ability to meet customer and regulatory requirements. The certification was awarded by American Global Standards (AGS), a leading global testing and certification organization.
As an ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949 certified supplier, JBC Technologies provides customized die-cut solutions to the automotive industry, including gaskets, seals, insulation, interior and exterior attachment tapes, and other critical components. Its advanced capabilities in material converting, combined with its experience in the automotive industry, enable JBC Technologies to provide innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of automotive customers.
JBC Technologies' recent acquisition of Die Cut Technologies and HST Materials, coupled with its investment in an ISO 8/Class 100,000 cleanroom, has positioned the company as market leader. The IATF 16949 certification further strengthens JBC Technologies' commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality die-cut products to its customers in the automotive, medical, electronics, and other industries.
About JBC Technologies
JBC Technologies is a full-service, vertically integrated ISO 9001:2015 certified custom die-cutting and flexible material converting solutions provider. With over 30 years of experience, JBC Technologies helps manufacturers convert their design concepts into reality by transforming rolls of flexible materials into custom die-cut parts. Its commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality products has earned the trust of customers in the automotive, medical, electronics, and other industries.
About IATF The International Automotive Task Force (IATF)
IATF is a group of automotive manufacturers and their respective trade associations that develop and implement global quality standards for the automotive industry. The IATF 16949 certification is a globally recognized quality management standard incorporating ISO 9001 requirements specific to the automotive industry.
