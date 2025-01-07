New Advisor Named to CVAUSA, Dr. Mark McClellan

McClellan Will Support Value-Based Care, Risk-Based Contracting, and Quality Management initiatives

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced that Mark McClellan, MD will be joining in an advisory role to support CVAUSA’s work around value-based care , risk-based contracting and quality management in cardiovascular care “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Mark McClellan to our team as an Advisor. Dr. McClellan is an internationally recognized public servant and expert in quality measurement and value-based care. He, and the Duke Margolis Institute, have been at the forefront of national efforts to advance value-based care generally, and specialty-focused value-based care models in particular,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “We are excited to engage with Dr. McClellan as we work to improve care quality and better manage total costs of cardiovascular care across our network and expand our value-based care partnerships.”Dr. McClellan is a physician-economist and the Robert J. Margolis, Professor of Business, Medicine and Policy at Duke University, where he serves as Director of the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy. He is a former administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, where he developed and implemented major reforms in health policy.With his extensive experience, Dr. McClellan now focuses on quality and value in health care, including payment reform, real-world evidence and more effective drug and device innovation.“I am very pleased to be joining the CVAUSA team as an Advisor, with a focus on advancing specialty value and risk-based care and contracting models. Specialist engagement and support is critically important for the success of accountable care reforms, and CVAUSA is doing important and innovative work to improve access, affordability, and outcomes of specialized cardiovascular care,“ said Mark McClellan, MD, CVAUSA Advisor.If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.About Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaCardiovascular Associates of America is backed by Webster Equity Partners and aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com

