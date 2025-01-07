DAX Automation Rebrands to JC-Electronics, Inc.

The JC-Electronics Group headquarters in Leek, Netherlands JC-Electronics employs over 100 skilled technicians who recondition and test parts to the highest standards. The JCertified reliability promise from JC-Electronics includes extensive evaluation and analysis and the replacement of any defective components.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAX Automation, Inc., trusted supplier of hard-to-find and obsolete automation parts and industrial electronics, has rebranded to JC-Electronics , Inc. and now provides its US customers with access to a much broader stock of over 300,000 new or fully reconditioned components.The company, which operates across a diverse range of sectors, including automotive, offshore, food and beverage and industrial manufacturing to name a few, has been part of the JC-Electronics Group since 2018. As Regional Manager, Americas, Steven Gold explains, the rebrand is much more than simply a change of name.Said Steven:“For any manufacturing facility, ensuring equipment uptime is essential to meet demanding production schedules. The availability of genuine spare parts has a direct impact on manufacturing output and plant managers want assurances that the components they need can be sourced quickly and efficiently, to avoid disruption to maintenance schedules and extended periods of downtime.“Our customers already rely on us to source and supply a wide range of obsolete and hard-to-find automation parts to keep their production line running smoothly, backed by a knowledgeable team that understands their automation challenges. Now, as we become an integral part of the JC-Electronics family, we join forces with the largest supplier in Europe, meaning we can supply a broader range of genuine spares, faster and more efficiently, direct to our customers.“Moving forward the manufacturers we supply will be Siemens, Allen Bradley, Schneider, ABB, Fanuc, Lenze, Control Techniques and Indramat. The products we supply will include PLCs, HMIs, industrial PC, drives and servo drives.”A team of over 100 techniciansA key benefit of working with JC-Electronics is that the company employs over 100 skilled technicians who recondition and test parts to the highest standards.This service comes with the JCertified reliability promise, which includes extensive evaluation and analysis, advanced cleaning techniques and the replacement of any defective components. Each reconditioned part is then rigorously tested and supplied with a full two-year warranty.Stringent requirements are placed on industry to manage sustainability across the supply chain andJC-Electronics is helping its customers to meet these environmental responsibilities. The company minimises waste by reusing components throughout their useful life. Its process of purchasing, reconditioning, sales and after-sales meets the strict requirements of the RecQ certificate, the international hallmark for quality and circularity of refurbished electronics.Caspar Botter, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for JC-Electronics concluded:“The DAX Automation team is well respected in the US for the depth of its industry knowledge and its ability to source hard-to-find parts that keep customers’ operations running. As we launch the JC-Electronics brand in the US officially, we are proud that the team will be able to serve its customer base even better still, with access to Europe’s most comprehensive range of components.”For further information about JC-Electronics, Inc ., please visit the company’s website at jc-electronics.com

