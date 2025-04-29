JC-Electronics launches new sustainable impact calculator for refurbished spares at Drives and Controls 2025

The JC-Electronics headquarters in the Netherlands has over 300,000 products in stock

At this year’s Drives and Controls Exhibition (NEC, Birmingham, 4-5 June 2025), JC-Electronics is launching its brand new, sustainable impact calculator.

We want to show customers that there is an alternative through the purchase of refurbished industrial automation spare parts.” — Caspar Botter, Chief Commercial Officer for JC-Electronics

CANNOCK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s Drives and Controls Exhibition, part of Smart Manufacturing Week (NEC, Birmingham, 4-5 June 2025), JC-Electronics is launching its brand new, sustainable impact calculator, which enables customers to view the CO2, resource and cost savings of refurbishing HMIs, rather than replacing with new.Industrial parts obsolescence has long posed a challenge often leading to unnecessary waste when older components are discarded prematurely. Coupled with mandatory reporting procedures for the largest organisations under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), businesses are being driven to find new ways to improve their sustainability credentials and reduce carbon emissions.The new sustainable impact calculator is displayed next to products on the JC Electronics website and offers a simple means of analysing the climate impact and resource use when choosing a refurbished industrial spare part compared to a brand-new component.Caspar Botter, Chief Commercial Officer for JC-Electronics explains:"Many companies struggle with the product lifetime management policies of the big OEM machinery manufactures and feel forced to spend considerable time and expense on new upgrades. At the same time, they are being encouraged to reduce their use of raw materials and consider reuse where feasible."We want to show customers that there is an alternative through the purchase of refurbished industrial automation spare parts. When they choose JCertified refurbished electronics, they save on water, raw materials, and the CO₂ needed for the production of new electronics and benefit from a two-year warranty. When combined with our new sustainable impact calculator, we can give our customers clear, at-a-glance information on the cost, CO2 and resource savings that can be achieved.”In a comparison between a typical medium sized HMI and a refurbished unit, JC-Electronics can demonstrate that the refurbished part saves 80 per cent of CO2 equivalent, 99 per cent of resource use of metals and minerals and 86 per cent of water use.Caspar continues:"It is important to choose a reputable supplier for industrial parts' refurbishment that can guarantee the quality of its work. Industry averages suggest that ten per cent of parts require warranty work, whereas our rework rate is between only 1.1 to 1.3 per cent.”A key reason for this low warranty repair rate is that the company employs over 100 skilled technicians who recondition and test parts to the highest standards. This service comes with the JCertified reliability promise, which includes extensive evaluation and analysis, advanced cleaning techniques and the replacement of any defective components. Each reconditioned part is then tested extensively and supplied with a full two-year warranty.The company’s process of purchasing, reconditioning, sales and after-sales meets the strict requirements of the RecQ certificate, the international hallmark for quality and circularity of refurbished electronics. The company also holds ISO 9001 quality and ISO14001 environmental accreditations.Caspar Botter will be delivering two free sessions on 'saving money and the environment with refurbished industrial electronics' in the Solutions Theatre at Smart Manufacturing Week. The first is at 12:00 on the 4 June and the second at 12:00 on the 5 June.JC-Electronics is exhibiting on stand number 5/L94 between the 4-5 June 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. To register for a ticket click here. For further information about JC-Electronics Ltd, please visit the company’s website at jc-electronics.com/uk

