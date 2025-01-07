St. Elizabeth University Chooses Thesis Elements as New Student Information System

After an extensive review of several SIS offerings, SEU determined that Thesis Elements was the best value for their investment.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thesis is proud to announce that St. Elizabeth University (SEU) has selected Elements as its new Student Information System (SIS). After an extensive review of SIS offerings from six providers, SEU determined that Elements was the best value for their investment, and the best organization to meet their long-term needs.Located in Morristown, New Jersey, St. Elizabeth University is dedicated to providing its students with a high-quality education in a supportive environment. By transitioning to Elements, SEU is taking a critical step toward streamlining its technology ecosystem and addressing key operational challenges.During the evaluation process, the SEU team identified several pain points with their current system, including major data flow inefficiencies, lack of integrations, ineffective degree audit capabilities, and inadequate reporting tools. Working closely with SEU leadership, Thesis demonstrated how Elements could resolve these challenges and provide the scalability and flexibility needed to support the institution’s strategic goals.“Our data systems were a constant source of frustration, limiting our ability to serve students effectively,” said Jeff Gutkin PhD, Chief Information Officer & Innovation Officer at St. Elizabeth University. “The Elements SIS offers the integration, reporting, and streamlined workflows we’ve been searching for. We’re confident that this system will bring a new level of efficiency and support to our students.”Key to the success of this partnership was the on-site demo conducted by the Thesis team, where they worked closely with stakeholders across SEU’s departments. The demo showcased how Elements could address their critical business issues and provide a unified platform for a more efficient and effective technology ecosystem.“We are thrilled to welcome St. Elizabeth University to the Thesis family,” said Paul McConville, CEO of Thesis. “Coming from a different SIS and moving to Elements shows that we are more than capable of delivering a solution that drives meaningful outcomes for students and staff, regardless of their starting point.”About St. Elizabeth UniversitySt. Elizabeth University, located in Morristown, New Jersey, is a private Catholic institution founded in 1899. SEU offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs with a focus on academic excellence, leadership, and service. Dedicated to preparing students for meaningful careers and personal growth, SEU fosters a supportive and inclusive community grounded in its Catholic heritage. Visit www.steu.edu for more information.About ElementsElements is a modern, cloud-native Student Information System (SIS) designed to streamline operations and improve the student experience. Built for small to mid-sized institutions, Elements offers configurable workflows, seamless integrations, robust reporting, and a user-friendly interface. Thesis empowers institutions to address their unique needs while supporting their growth and innovation goals. For more information, visit www.siselements.com

