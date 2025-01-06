Kuehn Law Encourages MRNS, OMIC, LBRDA, and VCSA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive agreement with Immedica Pharma AB for $0.55 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $151 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. in an all cash transaction for $20.00 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, Singular Genomics will become a private company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Charter Communications. Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty Broadband shareholders will receive 0.236 Charter shares per share owned.

Vacasa, Inc. entered a merger agreement with Casago in a cash deal worth $110.56 million. As per the terms of the agreement, Casago will acquire all outstanding shares of Vacasa held by stockholders for $5.02 per share, representing a 31.76% premium from the stock’s last close.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.