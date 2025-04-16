SECU Foundation Grants $500,000 to Raleigh Rescue Mission for New Campus to Help Address Homelessness

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded a $500,000 challenge grant to Raleigh Rescue Mission (RRM) to support the non-profit’s construction of a new campus in Knightdale for women and children experiencing homelessness. The future 100-room facility will provide long-term transitional housing for up to 350 women and children as well as a child development center.

RRM provides comprehensive services to help homeless individuals gain stability and self-sufficiency. They report that 84% of their clients find employment at the conclusion of their program. Currently, RRM is able to assist 120 individuals in its Raleigh location and serve 18 families in transitional apartments. Their capacity to help Wake and surrounding counties will expand significantly with two campuses, allowing them to serve an additional 600 women and 200 men annually.

“We are pleased to support Raleigh Rescue Mission’s new campus,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “Homelessness in Wake County continues to increase each year, making the need for services and housing that much more important. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts this facility will have on individuals and families as RRM expands their work to help even more people rebuild their lives and make our collective communities stronger.”

“More than 1,600 people call Raleigh Rescue Mission each year, seeking shelter, stability, and hope,” said RRM CEO John Luckett. “The original downtown facility can only provide 100 beds per night, forcing RRM to turn away more than 90% of those who reach out. Thanks to generous donors like SECU Foundation, RRM’s second campus, The Garden, will change lives on an unprecedented scale. This new, purpose-designed campus for women and children will triple the nightly capacity, empower 600-900 women and children annually regain independence, and preserve and expand the downtown location for men, increasing capacity and enabling 300-360 men per year to rebuild their lives. This is more than a building—it’s a transformational leap forward in how RRM serves those in need.”

